3 things that will completely change when you have a baby

- On Good Things Utah today – We did this one for Ali… she is going to be a new mom in just eight weeks now. So we thought we would let her know just how much her life is going to be changing! We’ll tell you what moms around the world say are the three things that will never be the same after baby.
- Plus the doctor that refuses to shower. Why he says that soap is just another product that we don’t really need. And speaking of products, many of us are doing without because of the pandemic. We have what changes most Americans have made to simplify their pandemic lifestyle.
- And men, this question is for you… what do you wish you knew before you turned 50? A new poll says “plenty”! Find out what tips these guys would love to share with their younger selves.