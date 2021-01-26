3 tech items we need in 2021

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We all love our gadgets, and there’s a few on the horizon for 2021 you’ll want in your life. Cydni Tetro of the Women Tech Coucil is back with us to show them off and tell us all about them.

Oculus VR

Nanoleaf light panels – LED panels that light to the beat of music

Phone soap – cradle that sterilizes phones

Technology innovations are changing more and more areas of our lives, from transforming our environment into immersive experiences to keeping things around us clean on a microscopic level, and these are three of those items everyone needs to survive and have fun in 2021.

For more information, visit womentechcouncil.com