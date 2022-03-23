Heidi Robey, a mom, comedian, and mental health advocate joined hour two of GTU to share ways we can develop better communication in every relationship. The rose, thorn, bud technique is the easiest & most effective tool for establishing clear & open communication. This works with spouses, children, roommates, coworkers, friends, etc!

Robey does “Rose Thorn Bud” with her children every day. For example, every day at dinner each person will share their rose, thorn, bud.

ROSE: What made you happy today?

THORN: What made you sad today?

BUD: What are you looking forward to?

The benefits of “Rose”:

-Helps you stay connected with your child

-Get to know your child’s interests/priorities

-Encourages gratitude & positivity: look for good

-Helps siblings support each other

The benefits of “Thorn”:

-Normalizes talking about emotions

-Puts “hard convos” in a light setting

-Gives you early notice when problems come

-Builds trust & vulnerability for “big talks”

-Teaches siblings empathy

The benefits of BUD:

-Improves mental health by:

-Inspiring hope

-Creating excitement about life

-Diminishing feelings of “nothing to live for”

-ALSO: Keeps you in-the-know about events

Business Information

Instagram: @hotmessheidirobey

TikTok: @hotmessheidi