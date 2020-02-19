3 self defense moves you need to know

Nationwide, one in five females experience some sort of sexual violence in their lifetime. In Utah alone, it’s one in three (and that is just the reported cases). Miyo Strong and Dave Seljistad joined us today to talk the importance of self defense. Which they say, is huge to learn.

Miyo and Dave explained that most sexual assaults happen from someone you know. Though if you are being encountered by any attacker, there are some helpful tools to help you get away!

The most important thing to remember is to never turn away from your attacker. Keep your legs wide and grounded to support yourself. Watch the clip above to see them demonstrate.

The most important thing to remember also is if you see something, say something!

To learn more about self defense and follow @utahjitsmama and @empowerselfdefense on Instagram.