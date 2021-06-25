3 restaurants you need to visit this summer

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

From pancakes to tacos, Steve Kinyon from Foody Fellowship is here to highlight three restaurants around the valley. Learn about the Roc Taco, Penny Ann’s Café, and Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers and all their mouth-watering foods.

Check out the video to learn about each restaurant’s most popular items.

Penny Ann’s Cafe
Instagram
Website

3 Locations: Draper, SLC, Taylorsville.

Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers

Instagram
Website

2 Locations: Draper and Murray

Roc Taco

1 Location: SLC

Instagram

Find Foody Fellowship online, FB, and IG.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files