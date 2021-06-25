3 restaurants you need to visit this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - According to the weekly drought update from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, 21 of our state's 42 largest reservoirs are below 55% water capacity. Utah Fire Info's website shows there's been 432 wildfires so far this year, 349 of which were human-caused. As our state faces severe drought and firefighters predicting 2021 could be one of the worst fire seasons on record, one question that's emerged among the community and those in public office is, "Should Utah enact an all-out ban on fireworks this year?"

During his monthly news conference last Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox expressed strong support for a statewide ban on fireworks, but explained that he received counsel from his legal team that he does not have the authority to do so. He said, "I've told the legislature I think it's a terrible idea not to have additional restrictions this year. They haven't shown any interest in doing anything more around that, so we are relying on local governments to put those restrictions in place."