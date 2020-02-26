3 restaurants in Utah to try this spring

Foody Fellowship founder and Chief Foody Steve Kinyon followed us into the studio to share some of the best eats across the Wasatch Front. These meals are perfect to satisfy your cravings into spring and we have the list below.
Steve spends his time traveling to different parts of the world tasting a variety of dishes. He has narrowed down the best spots in Utah.
These restaurants are great for a lunch date, date night, if you’re wanting to have some cocktails or just want to try something new! Not only do they have a great appearance, they taste amazing! You’ll be sure to come back.
Food keeps the heart happy an these restaurants will not disappoint!
TORTILLA UNION
- Tortilla Union Trio (Chip and dip platter)
- Tacos
- Smoked Watermelon Salad
- Blood Orange Margarita (Mocktail)
TWIGS
- Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps
- Osso Buco (Pork Shank)
- Lavish Local (Mocktail)
NOMAD EATERY
- Turkey Club
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Pickle and Roasted Beets
- Smoked Salmon Salad