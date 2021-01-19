3 must-try spots to satisfy your sweet tooth

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Benjamin Lee, otherwise known as the Donut Critic to his followers online joined us in studio today, and boy were we happy he did! He is knowledgeable when it comes to where to go in town to satisfy your sweet tooth, but also understands the importance of health when it comes to treats.

Prioritize your bite, Benjamin tells us. A lot of us have health goals and we realize we can’t eat everything. Prioritizing and rewarding ourselves with the best treats can renew our resolve to accomplish great things in 2021! Whether you want funky and new desserts or whether you want a classic, Utah is the spot for treat lovers.

We had fun sampling the yumminess of:

Spilled Milk: While this looks like a frou frou ice cream option, the flavors, textures, and combinations are really well done. It’s Benjamin’s go-to ice cream spot, even when the weather is cold out there! www.instagram.com/spilledmilkbar



Mad Dough: A lover of supporting newer businesses, especially those that push the limits, Ben says Mandy of Mad Dough is always creating new mixtures and is a ray of sunshine on IG when you tune into her dance stories! www.instagram.com/maddoughslc



Parson’s Bakery: You don’t always need to seek out the new and exciting because relying on the classics can be so delicious. Parson’s is a comfort stop. Ben says there’s so much going on with politics, it’s nice to get something familiar. www.instagram.com/parsonsbakery

Follow Benjamin online at donutcritic.com and on IG @donutcritic



