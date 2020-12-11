3 movies, big stars, new releases

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Film critic Patrick Beatty was back for Friday Flicks and three must-see movie for the weekend. Find Patrick at patrickbeattyreviews.com and every week on The Gaggle of Geeks live show and podcast.

First up is The Prom directed by Ryan Murphy. Featuring Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman, this one hits Netflix today! The Broadway smash hit has gone to the screen. This movie version of a troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. Inspiring, toe-tapping, and uplifting!

Happiest Season directed by Clea DuVall stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, and Mary Steenburgen. Watch this holiday romantic comedy that captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas On Hulu!

Wolfwakers is directed by Tomm Moore, and Ross Stewart and can be found on Apple TV+. A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, and Sean Bean star.