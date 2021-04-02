3 methods to dye Easter eggs & Bunny gift guide

It’s always a treat to have former GTU host Jessie Miller back in studio! She helped the Easter Bunny put together a great ideas list for baskets this year. Take a look at the featured products for all ages!
Baby/toddler:
- Mushie cups- https://amzn.to/3mfqsW7
- Saltwater sandals- https://amzn.to/3whHXJW
- “Where’s the unicorn?” –https://amzn.to/3cE1HzS
- Push pop sensory toy- https://amzn.to/3cEAAVq
Younger kids:
- Paint gems- https://amzn.to/3wiaKOq
- Squishy kit- https://amzn.to/3fueVRB
- Rainbow bath bombs- https://amzn.to/3wethex
- “Families Belong” book- https://amzn.to/3m6ruDX
Older kids
Books- ‘Spy School’ series- https://amzn.to/3rBNnMf
Bunch o balloons water balloons launcher- https://amzn.to/3rFn7Ra
Walkie Talkies- https://amzn.to/31BB5Ju
Taco cat goat cheese pizza game- https://amzn.to/3djZR6h
Teens
Bluetooth shower speaker- https://amzn.to/31xyXm1
Book – “We Were Liars”- https://amzn.to/3cEHeek
Wireless ear buds- https://amzn.to/3fu8dLb
Gel Nail stickers- https://amzn.to/2QVyHev
Face mask- https://amzn.to/3sIyKIo
Thread wallets- https://amzn.to/3cCccDC
Stance socks- https://amzn.to/3whcesf
Jessie also shared three fun methods to dye Easter eggs!
Tissue paper Easter eggs
Supplies:
- “Bleeding” tissue paper
- Boiled eggs
- Spray bottle of water
- Cut tissue paper up into 1-2 inch pieces (must use “bleeding tissue paper”)
- Spray a hardboiled egg with water.
- Lay pieces of tissue on the egg ( they will stick anywhere the egg is wet.) If they don’t stick, just spray the egg with a bit more water.
- Continue layering tissue on the egg until it is completely covered
- Spray the egg with water one more time.
- Leave the tissue on the egg for 10 minutes.
- After 10 minutes,the paper will be mostly dry. Peel it off to reveal your colored egg.
Dying Easter Eggs with Rice
Supplies:
- 1 Dozen hard boiled Eggs
- 6 Cups White Rice
- Food Coloring (6 assorted colors)
- 6 Sandwich Size Baggies
- Place one cup of rice into each bag and add 7-8 drops of food coloring into each one.
- Close bag and squish the rice around so all the color mixes in well.
- Open up and place 1 hard boiled egg inside each bag.
- Close bag and shake the bag around until you have your desired color.
Shaving Cream Method
Supplies:
- Shaving cream (or cool whip if you will be eating the eggs)
- Muffin tin
- Gel food coloring
- Toothpick
- Boiled eggs
- Fill the muffin tin with shaving cream
- Add a few drops of food coloring to the shaving cream(you can do two colors in one for a mixed effect)
- Lightly swirl the food coloring with a toothpick (don’t mix too much!)
- Place a hard boiled egg in each dollop of shaving cream and lightly press down
- Leave eggs in for 10 minutes, and then flip over for another 10 minutes
Catch up with Jessie on Instagram: @jessiemiller4