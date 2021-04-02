3 methods to dye Easter eggs & Bunny gift guide

It’s always a treat to have former GTU host Jessie Miller back in studio! She helped the Easter Bunny put together a great ideas list for baskets this year. Take a look at the featured products for all ages!

Baby/toddler:

Younger kids:

Older kids

Books- ‘Spy School’ series- https://amzn.to/3rBNnMf
Bunch o balloons water balloons launcher- https://amzn.to/3rFn7Ra
Walkie Talkies- https://amzn.to/31BB5Ju
Taco cat goat cheese pizza game- https://amzn.to/3djZR6h

Teens

Bluetooth shower speaker- https://amzn.to/31xyXm1
Book – “We Were Liars”- https://amzn.to/3cEHeek
Wireless ear buds- https://amzn.to/3fu8dLb
Gel Nail stickers- https://amzn.to/2QVyHev
Face mask- https://amzn.to/3sIyKIo
Thread wallets- https://amzn.to/3cCccDC
Stance socks- https://amzn.to/3whcesf

Jessie also shared three fun methods to dye Easter eggs!

Tissue paper Easter eggs
Supplies:

  • “Bleeding” tissue paper 
  • Boiled eggs
  • Spray bottle of water 
  1. Cut tissue paper up into 1-2 inch pieces (must use “bleeding tissue paper”) 
  2. Spray a hardboiled egg with water. 
  3. Lay pieces of tissue on the egg ( they will stick anywhere the egg is wet.) If they don’t stick, just spray the egg with a bit more water. 
  4. Continue layering tissue on the egg until it is completely covered
  5. Spray the egg with water one more time.  
  6. Leave the tissue on the egg for 10 minutes.
  7. After 10 minutes,the paper will be mostly dry. Peel it off to reveal your colored egg.

Dying Easter Eggs with Rice

Supplies:

  1. Place one cup of rice into each bag and add 7-8 drops of food coloring into each one.
  2. Close bag and squish the rice around so all the color mixes in well.
  3. Open up and place 1 hard boiled egg inside each bag.
  4. Close bag and shake the bag around until you have your desired color.

Shaving Cream Method
Supplies:

  • Shaving cream (or cool whip if you will be eating the eggs)
  • Muffin tin
  • Gel food coloring
  • Toothpick
  • Boiled eggs 
  1. Fill the muffin tin with shaving cream
  2. Add a few drops of food coloring to the shaving cream(you can do two colors in one for a mixed effect)
  3. Lightly swirl the food coloring with a toothpick (don’t mix too much!)
  4. Place a hard boiled egg in each dollop of shaving cream and lightly press down
  5. Leave eggs in for 10 minutes, and then flip over for another 10 minutes 

Catch up with Jessie on Instagram: @jessiemiller4

