3 quick meals & exercises you can do at home

Carli Williams came to the studio to show us how she stayed in shape after having kids. Carli has three kids of her own, including a 3 year old and 15 month old twins. Her kids keep her very busy, so she is a big advocate for workouts you can do at home in just 15-30 minutes and meals that require little to no prep.

Carli gave us a few of her favorite exercises she does at home, that keep her fit and toned. She also showed us how to prepare a couple of her favorite, easy prep meals in the kitchen!

Zero prep Chicken Teriyaki Bowls: About 320 calories 

  • 1/2 C. Cooked brown rice packet 
  • 1 C. Cooked Broccoli 
  • 3/4 C rotisserie Chicken Shredded 
  • 1 TBS. Mr. Yoshida’s teriyaki sauce 

Rainbow Salad: Around 390 calories 

  • 2 C. Lettuce 
  • 1/2 C. Deli turkey 
  • 1/4 C. Fresh corn (she cooks hers in the husk in the microwave for 3 minutes) 
  • 4 grape tomatoes 
  • 1/4 C. Shredded Carrots 
  • 1/4 cucumber 
  • 1 Tbs Feta 
  • 1/4 C. Avocado 
  • 2 Tbs Trader Joe’s Gargonzola and Pear dressing.

Spinach banana smoothie: 67 calories 

  • 2 handfuls spinach 
  • 1/2 banana 
  • Water 
  • -Blend-

If you want to see more of Carli’s delicious recipes and other fitness tips, you can follow her on Instagram @fitnesscarli or visit her website, www.fitnesscarli.com

