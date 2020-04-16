3 local restaurants to add to your takeout list

Remember last time Steve Kinyon of Foody Fellowship was on the show, and he and Reagan did the splits? We’ll never forget it. Who knew they were both so bendy? Steve joined us again in the backyard today to share three restaurants to add to our lists of where we should get takeout, and support local! First up was Parsons bakery in bountiful, which Steve tells us has arguably the best sweets in the state! Keep this spot in mind when it comes to cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and cakes! – Parsons Bakery

Blue Lemon is a great spot for families and healthy options, offering great deals right now. Buy any entree, and get a kids meal for just $2! Regan tried the chicken tenders, mac and cheese, and the salmon. They have specials on sandwiches and salad, buy four for $35, or six for $50. What a steal!

Ruby River Steakhouse just won best in the state for steakhouses for the seventh year in a row! They pride themselves on providing their quality hand-trimmed steaks. Right now for $50, you can get four entrees, four sides, and cheese fries!

Follow Steve on Instagram at Food Fellowship