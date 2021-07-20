3 local food places you have to support this summer

Collin Bocchino, Foodie/Influencer, wants everyone to support local food places now that things are opening. Bocchino has brought Joy popsicles, Cheryl’s Bagels, and La Casa Del Tamal today to share the beautiful flavors these food places have to offer, so don’t forget to check it out!

Promotions:

Joy Popsicles Food Truck – Mention ‘Good Things Utah’ to get a buy two get one free deal.

Cheryl’s Bagels – Mention ‘Good Day’ and get 10% off any cream cheese purchased on-site at the Monarch market in Ogden on 7/24.

Find Collin on IG.