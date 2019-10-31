3 last minute Halloween games and crafts

Need some last minute Halloween entertainment? Shyloh Belnap has us covered! These easy activities will have adults and kids alike laughing and having a blast.
Vampire Donut Treat
Items Needed:
- Donuts
- Candy eyes
- Plastic Fangs
Just put the fangs inside the donut hole, add the eyes and you are done!
Halloween Twist on Twister!
Items Needed:
- Shower curtain
- White, black and orange cardstock
- Wood block
- Spray adhesive
Cut out circles or Halloween shapes of each color. Then, using the spray glue, glue the shapes to the shower curtain. Instead of making a spinner, you can do a left foot and right foot of each color on each side of the block to use as a die.
Ghost Egg Bomb Craft
Items Needed:
- Eggs
- Corn starch
- Sharpie marker
- Tissue paper
- Glue stick
Tap the top of the egg so that it can be emptied out. Drain the egg and let dry. Wash with anti-bacterial soap. Draw your ghost on the top. Add corn starch inside and cover with tissue paper using a glue stick.
Visit Instagram: @shylohb for more fun ideas.