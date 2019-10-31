3 last minute Halloween games and crafts

Need some last minute Halloween entertainment? Shyloh Belnap has us covered! These easy activities will have adults and kids alike laughing and having a blast.

Vampire Donut Treat

Items Needed:

Donuts

Candy eyes

Plastic Fangs

Just put the fangs inside the donut hole, add the eyes and you are done!

Halloween Twist on Twister!

Items Needed:

Shower curtain

White, black and orange cardstock

Wood block

Spray adhesive

Cut out circles or Halloween shapes of each color. Then, using the spray glue, glue the shapes to the shower curtain. Instead of making a spinner, you can do a left foot and right foot of each color on each side of the block to use as a die.

Ghost Egg Bomb Craft

Items Needed:

Eggs

Corn starch

Sharpie marker

Tissue paper

Glue stick

Tap the top of the egg so that it can be emptied out. Drain the egg and let dry. Wash with anti-bacterial soap. Draw your ghost on the top. Add corn starch inside and cover with tissue paper using a glue stick.

