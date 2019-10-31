3 last minute Halloween games and crafts

Need some last minute Halloween entertainment? Shyloh Belnap has us covered! These easy activities will have adults and kids alike laughing and having a blast.

Vampire Donut Treat

Items Needed:

  • Donuts
  • Candy eyes
  • Plastic Fangs

Just put the fangs inside the donut hole, add the eyes and you are done!

Halloween Twist on Twister!

Items Needed:

  • Shower curtain
  • White, black and orange cardstock
  • Wood block
  • Spray adhesive

Cut out circles or Halloween shapes of each color. Then, using the spray glue, glue the shapes to the shower curtain. Instead of making a spinner, you can do a left foot and right foot of each color on each side of the block to use as a die.

Ghost Egg Bomb Craft

Items Needed:

  • Eggs
  • Corn starch 
  • Sharpie marker
  • Tissue paper
  • Glue stick

Tap the top of the egg so that it can be emptied out. Drain the egg and let dry. Wash with anti-bacterial soap. Draw your ghost on the top. Add corn starch inside and cover with tissue paper using a glue stick.

Visit Instagram: @shylohb for more fun ideas.

