3 items guaranteed to bring that fresh spring feeling into your home

Adding greens, florals, and life-like plants around your home is a great way to add a touch of spring and life into your home after a long and dreary winter.

Here are 3 unique items to use in your home for that fresh spring look:

Florals & Botanicals Faux florals are more realistic and fresh looking than ever and stay looking great.

Garden Roses, Peonies, Hydrangeas, yellow thistles, and all your favorite flowers trending.

Fruit branches like olives tree branches as well as cherries, tangerine, and meyer lemons and limes, as well as potted trees of these varieties.

Florals/citrus stems are a simple way to introduce more color and life into your home. Use them individually for best impact and the freshest/realistic look (as though they were trimmed right off a tree outside).

Floral stems are easy to add to any vessel (bowl, vase, large glass jars, etc).

Florals make an impact showing all one variety and can be styled alone or you made into an arrangement with faux greens such as eucalyptus or boxwood.

Trending: Pre-made arrangements that have added realistic effects such as real dirt, fresh Moss at the base or even acrylic that looks like water. It is all in the details! Faux Greens & Trees Green stems that are trending: eucalyptus, boxwood, fern. These can be styled in vessels alone, or you can add color with florals to create a beautiful custom arrangement.

Trees that are trending: fiddle leaf figs, olive trees, bamboo trees. Trees are an easy and beautiful way to add a natural element to a corner of a room or an empty spot!

Drop-in’s such as moss plants, succulent pots, or cactus plants are instant ways to add greenery to your home. Add into an oversized woven basket for texture and to complete the look or find one already made in a beautiful pot.

Gatehouse love these simple ‘drop in’s’ that you can very easily add to a bowl and switch out for a new look!

Show grass and bags of moss for drop-ins into bowls/planters etc. Unique Vessels Gatehouse has so many fun and unique vases, bowls, and containers throughout our store.

Each vessel can be utilized for every season (spring, fall, Holidays, etc.) Each of these options is very easy to add to a kitchen counter, a side table, an entry console, bookshelves, or more to add greenery and color throughout your home. Because everything is faux, it will last a lifetime. Our realistic stems give the effect of having real greenery and florals throughout your home without the need for maintenance.

Find all this greenery and spring home decor at Gatehouse No.1.

This story contains sponsored content.