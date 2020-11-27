3 ingredient soft gluten free flatbread

Nakia Armstrong, our gluten-free chef was in the kitchen with the perfect recipe for that post-thanksgiving meal! Follow along, and follow on IG at @gonna.eat.that

3 Ingredient soft GF Flatbread

1 cup GF flour (a little more for rolling out)

1 cup plain greek yogurt 2 tsp baking powder

1. Put all ingredients together and mix together with your hand.

2. Knead in a bowl until everything comes together.

3. Pinch off the amount you would like

4. Roll out  dough between two pieces of parchment paper

5. Heat pan or griddle to med-high

6. Cook dough for 2 minutes each side.

