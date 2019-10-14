3 Halloween makeup looks in 5 minutes

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look no further for quick and easy Halloween looks! Our ABC4 makeup artist Mizz J has three easy Halloween makeup ideas that you can do in under five minutes!

This first look is great for the holiday, but not for those with queasy stomachs. Make your skin look burned or rotted away with these makeup tricks. A shattered glass skin wound is simple, but effective and perfect for scaring all your friends.

Or steer clear of creepy while getting into the Halloween spirit with a Day of the Dead makeup look.

Visit Instagram: @MUA_Mizz_J to see more of Mizz J’s creations and to book her, email beyoutifulmakeupbymizzj@gmail.com .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook