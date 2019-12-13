3 gift ideas for hair & skin health

Utah Facial Plastics is Utah’s leader in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration, and we have Jenny and Syd here to discuss some popular gift package options they offer.

Here are three special packages they have going on now:

Hair Restoration Package ($150, regularly $175) This package includes HairScience 82S hair loss shampoo with natural conditioner and Nutrafol hair wellness supplements. This packages also reduces DHT and has additional growth-powering ingredients and includes SureThik hair thickening fibers.

Hydration Package ($185, regularly $215) This package includes a Hydrafacial Giftcard, ColorScience Hydrating Cleansing Cloths, SkinBetter Hydration Boosting Cream, and a Water bottle.

Aging Skin Package ($155, regularly $180) This package includes the SkinBetter Daily Enzyme Cleanser, SkinBetter Alto Defense Serum (antioxidant), SkinBetter Alpharet Overnight Cream, and SkinBetter Alpharet Exfoliating Peel pads.

For more information, call or text (801) 776-2220 or visit www.utahfacialplastics.com.

This story contains sponsored content.