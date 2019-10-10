3 Fall tips for your garden

The cold weather has truly arrived in Utah but that doesn’t mean you should stop taking care of your garden or lawn. Between pulling out the Halloween decorations and getting ready for Thanksgiving try taking some time to plant your trees, shrubs, bulbs and perennials. Don’t let the cold fool you! Here are three tips for your garden this fall.

Fall is for planting! Tom with Millcreek Gardens says its an ideal time to plant. Plants like warm soil and cooler air and they enjoy sinking their toes into warm soil. Lawns love winter fertilizer. Your lawn can be the greenest in the neighborhood come spring. Grasses grow best in cool weather. Late summer to early fall is an ideal time to plant a new lawn, patch bare areas, or overseed an existing lawn. Keep deer away by planting tulips and daffodils. Deer are voracious grazers, and the foliage of many spring bulbs offers an irresistible treat at a time of year when few other food sources exist. Deer rarely touch daffodils because they’re toxic and therefore fully deer-proof.

This Saturday is Fall Festival at Millcreek Gardens! Don’t forget to bring your kids by for some fall fun. They’ll also have plants, trees, and other gardening goods on sale throughout the festival. Don’t miss out. Visit millcreekgardens.com for more information.