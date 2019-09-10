3 fall fashion pieces to keep at the ready in your closet

Sweater weather is right around the corner so it’s time to get cozy! Fernanda Bohme, co-founder of Bohme, joined us with her top picks for fall fashion.

First up, denim, which you can never go wrong with! Bohme launches its new line of denim next week, specially developed with fit and comfort in mind!

Fernanda mentioned that summer’s popular smocking trend will continue into fall on everything from dresses to tops.

Lastly, sweaters will always have you feeling fashionable yet cozy all at the same time.

