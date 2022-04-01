Natalie Bedford, fitness and wellness professional, entrepreneur and owner of Thunder Fitness Training was with us today sharing her message of “utilizing your at home workouts”. One of her specialties in her business is coaching clients virtually on how to make the most of their home workouts.

Often times clients get bored, just don’t know how to stay motivated, or what to even do that’s effective in their workout routine. Natalie discusses a few of her favorite at home workouts and how to execute them.

Watch her take us through three easy steps to get fit that you can do in the comfort of your own home!

1. One Cardio move and how to modify to it. 2. One compound exercise with the 8lb weights and how to correctly perform this. She explains which muscle groups this exercise targets. 3. One or two floor focused exercises for core.

Natalie offers a virtual NEW client special, personal training class packages, nutritional coaching, a 14 day plant based meal plan, and her ebook “Fueled by Thunder”.

She also has an app that anyone can download for free: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fit-by-wix/id1552621043 use code “THUNDER”



Find Natalie on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook at @thunderfitnesstraining