3 easy Valentine’s Day crafts

Wanting to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit? Tierra Nielsen, shares 3 easy crafts that are fun, free, and something you can keep forever.

For the fun craft, Nielsen shows how to create a valentines candy flower arrangement. With 2 clear vases, fill one with water and the other with candy of your choice. Put one vase inside the other and you have a candy flower arrangement! For the free craft, Nielsen grabs a fabric napkin and folds it to resemble a rose. Perfect for a special Valentine’s dinner. This craft is easy, pretty, and free! And lastly, Neilsen shares her forever craft. You can achieve this craft by simply grabbing flowers and a vase, and applying glue to the bottom of the vase. Your flowers will last you forever and serve as beautiful decor!

If you would like more holiday craft ideas visit @Tierra_nielsen on Instagram.