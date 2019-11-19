3 DIY Christmas ornaments

It’s time to deck the halls or in this case, your Christmas tree! Miranda Webster joined us to share three DIY Christmas tree ornaments that are easier to make than they look!

Follow her instructions below to learn how to make each unique ornament.

Boho Ornaments

Materials:

3”- 4” embroidery hoops

Lace trim

Mini Pom Pom Trim

Hot glue

Scissors

Jute twine

Directions:

Step 1: Glue trim to outer edges of inner embroidery hoop and cut excess trim.

Step 2: Tighten outer embroidery hoop around the inner hoop.

Step 3: Add pom pom trim to outer sides of embroidery hoop with hot glue.



Snowflake Ornaments

Materials:

Birch wood chips/rounds/tags

White paint

Dremel

Directions:

Step 1: Cut/drill birch wood logs into ornament shapes.

Step 2: Paint inner section of ornament.

Step 3: Draw or trace your snowflake pattern and use Dremel to carve the image out.



Nordic Star Ornaments

Materials:

Plywood

Paint/Stain

Glue

Cut list for Nordic Star:

1 – 2″x2” square piece of ¼” plywood

8 – diamond shaped ¼” plywood pieces (cut each 1 ⅜” strip of plywood at 45° every 2”)

8 – smaller diamond shaped ¼” plywood pieces (cut each 1” strip of plywood at 45° every 1 ¼”)

Directions:

Step 1: Cut, stain, and paint all pieces.

Step 2: Mark center of square piece of plywood. Glue larger pieces to square with the tips of each diamond shape meeting in the center.

Step 3: Glue smaller diamond pieces to the center of each larger diamond.



