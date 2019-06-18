3 apps to help with your summer adventures

Summer is now in full swing and Christopher Krause joined us to help you stay safe, have fun, and feel prepared for all of your outdoor adventures!

The first app is a UV Lens to help protect you from the sun while playing outdoors. With this app, you can tell how intense the sun is wherever you are located. If you put your skin characteristics into the app, it will give you all the information you need that is specific to you.

Alltrails is the next app to assist you in all of your outdoor adventures. This app helps to plan out your hike and even record it to share on social media. Whether you’re hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, or even trail running, this is the perfect tool for you. The app gives you a map of the best trails around and also includes the level of difficulty.

The final app is called Cairn. It is also an app used when hiking, but it helps to keep you safe. You can share your location with loved ones during your adventures so they will have peace of mind and know where you are. With this app, you can see where others have found cell service while on the trail and even make an emergency call with the app if needed.

All of these apps are available for IOS and Android.

