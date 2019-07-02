3 apps to better message and video chat

Do you ever get annoyed when you want to Facetime someone without an iPhone? Don’t you worry! It’s Tech Time Tuesday!

Christopher Krause joined us to talk about the best apps to communicate with family and friends who don’t have the same brand phone as you. He shared three apps that allow people to video chat, message and send attachments to each other, regardless of what manufacturer made their phone.

The first app is Viber, a calling and messaging app that connects people no matter who they are, or where they’re from. The app gives a free and secure connection to over 1 billion users worldwide. It makes communicating with your loved ones easier with high-quality audio and video calls, and even messaging. All Viber calls and chats are protected and secure.

Another app is a cross-platform instant messaging application called Whatsapp. It allows iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, Windows Phone and Nokia smartphone users to exchange text, image, video and audio messages for free. WhatsApp is especially popular with users who do not have unlimited text messaging.

Last but not least is Facebook Messenger. It is a mobile tool that allows users to instantly send chat messages to friends on Facebook. Messages are received on their mobile phones. Facebook Messenger also enables users to send chat messages to people who are logged onto their Facebook accounts. You can even call or video chat using this application.

All of these apps are available for IOS and Android.

