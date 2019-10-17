3 Amazing Non-Surgical Face Lift Options That Will Surprise You

There’s a new way to lift and contour the face without surgery and Utah Facial Plastics is here to tell us all about it. We have Dr. Douglas Henstrom, facial plastic surgeon at Utah Facial Plastics, here to discuss 3 different non-surgical lift options that can be done separately or combined together for maximum results.

A radio-frequency device uses heat to stimulate collagen for tighter skin. If you are considering a face-lift but don’t want surgery, consider these alternatives:

1.FaceTite

It’s perfect for someone with lower face laxity who isn’t quite ready for surgery or has had a lift and looking for a touch up. Results are similar to a mini face-lift but with no incisions or stitches. A small cannula is inserted underneath the skin and with controlled heat, collagen is stimulated for firmer tissue.

2. AccuTite

AccuTite, which is the same technology, can be used for smaller areas of the face, such as under-eyes and lines around the mouth.

3. Morpheus8

Morpheus8 is an energy based micro-needling device that penetrates deep into skin and fat and help tighten to contour the entire face and neck. It’s great for general skin texture and gives an overall more youthful appearance to the skin.

The downtime for the procedures vary. Morpheus8 is just a few days of redness while FaceTite and AccuTite do come with some bruising and swelling. It typically lasts approximately 3-4 days but can take up to 10 for bruising to subside.

This story contains sponsored content.