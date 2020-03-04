25 Years With Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville

Twenty-five years of getting the inside scoop… the legendary reporter and TV host Deborah Norville has gone through it all. As the host of Inside Edition, Norville has anchored from her own hospital bed after giving birth, spent five days inside the toughest jail in America, and reported live for the California wild fires as well as the Sandy Hook and Santa Clarita shootings. After a lengthy and substantial career, Norville joined us via satellite to take a look back on her 25 year career.

Prior to becoming Inside Edition’s leading anchor, Norville has had various jobs such as a New York short cook and a main airline flight attendant. She exclaims, “I have loved every job experience I have had and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them!” Along with the jobs she has had, she has also thrown out the first pitch in front of thousands of fans in a Major League baseball game and other public events and keynotes.