Laurel Ingham, Chief Development Officer, Fourth Street Clinic joined us to share the details of Utah’s largest Food Truck Face off for charity! Back this summer with a family-friendly fun-filled time, and in it’s ninth year, this year’s event happens on July 8th from 4 pm to 10 pm.

More than 25 food trucks will gather at Liberty Park, presented by Discover. Proceeds benefit three nonprofits: Fourth Street Clinic, The Children’s Center Utah, and Utah Community Action, and the free event offers live music, a beer garden, and the opportunity to win a Traeger Grill!

Foodtruckfaceoffslc.org