Caitlin Willard, VP of Communications at the Summit Land Conservancy and Ryan Newcomb, Chief Development Officer at People’s Health Clinic stopped by to tell us all about Live PC Give PC, Park City and Summit County’s annual 24 hours of giving happening on Friday.

This inclusive event encourages everyone to support the nonprofits that make our community vibrant and strong. The 24 hour day of giving, hosted by Park City Community Foundation, engages thousands of donors to support over 120 participating nonprofits!

Last year’s event raised over 4.4 million from 6,200 donors, this year’s goal is 6,500 donors. A minimum donation of $5 can be given to the nonprofits of your choice at livepcgivepc.org Visitors, second homeowners, and locals who benefit from Park City’s diverse array of non-profits are encouraged to donate.

Special events and parties are organized by individual nonprofits. A community wide “Party Under the Stars” is held from 4-9 pm at the Town Lift Plaza between Main St. and Park Ave.