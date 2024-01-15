SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Utah International Auto Expo was the place to see and experience all the latest and greatest the New Car Dealers of Utah have to offer in one place. The Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy hosted the annual Utah Auto Expo for four days – giving consumers the opportunity to see first hand what’s on the market.

It was an opportunity to browse.. no pressure to buy at the show.

Keep an eye out for next year’s show – visit AutoShowUtah.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Utah Auto Expo.