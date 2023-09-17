BOUNTIFUL, Utah (Good Things Utah) – We hope you had the chance to enjoy the beautiful weekend weather and perhaps had the chance to attend the Bountiful Art and Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16th with performances by Silke, Kimball Junction, Big Car, Dylan Roe, Night Crew, Terrestrial Soulz, Master Kennedy & The Energy and Gwynn Hilton.

Along with great music and live art, there was good food to be had and prizes to be won!

There was even a truck show presented by Nick Howell, owner of Redline Auto and Diesel. Patrick Packer with Goosehead Insurance and Justin Moody of My Home Utah Realty joined Nick on Friday’s GTU with a sneak peek to all the fun.

The event was held at the Bountiful Town Square Park. Organizers hope to make this a big annual event – You can call 801-889-1395 for more information on how to get involved next time.

For more information about Redline Auto and Diesel Repair, click here.

Sponsored by Redline Auto and Diesel Repair.