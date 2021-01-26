2021 trends for the whole family

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty and Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn’s Corner is here to share some of her top picks and trends for 2021 for the whole family.

GoGo squeeZ is committed to providing families with healthy on-the-go snacks. GoGo squeeZ has proven that it is possible for on-the-go snacks to be made with simple ingredients that are nutritious and delicious. With over 24 flavors of their applesauce pouches, to their fruit and veggieZ line, to their shelf stable yogurtZ, there is truly a product to satisfy every member of your family. They even have a gut healthy product for toddlers which includes prebiotic fiber. And for those with a bigger appetite,GoGo Big squeeZ is perfect. These pouches are perfect to throw in your backpack for a day on the slopes, or to stock your pantries for during work at home and remote learning days. Find them at your favorite retailers including Walmart, Target, Costco and Amazon.com www.gogosqueez.com

Hempz Fresh Fusions Pink Citron & Mimosa Flower Energizing Collection Formulated with a powerful fusion of bright citrus, tropical flower, energy-rich Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins and electrolytes, each product in Hempz Fresh Fusions Pink Citron & Mimosa Flower Energizing Collection builds upon one another to soften, smooth and energize skin. Use the Body Cleansing Oil first, then the Body Moisturizer to hydrate, and finally the Body Mist for citrusy hydration! Available at Kohl’s, Ulta and hempz.com

Krisband the Multiuse Wristband Never forget to sanitize again. The Krisband is a sanitizer wristband that provides a convenient way for you to keep your hands sanitized daily. Help keep your friends and family safe from viral infections like covid, cold & flu by wearing a Krisband. The benefits of a Krisband include: easy sanitizer access, day long application usage, and adjustable straps for comfortability. carterhealthandlifestyle.com

COLAB Dry Shampoo- is an incredible formula that instantly refreshes your hair and absorbs oil, and leaves No white residue. You don’t get that typical dusty feeling of Dry Shampoo. It’s invisible so it’s perfect for all hair colors-in an independent study, it was rated 10 out of 10 for performance, and tested on all hair colors and textures. Colab is vegan, cruelty free and is available for $5.49 in six incredible fragrances at Walmart, Target & Rite Aide and COLAB Overnight Renew Dry Shampoo will be launching this month. www.colab-hair.com

Mary’s Gone Crackers® is the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. The company bakes organic, gluten-free, non-gmo crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products are available at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores. Mary’s Gone Crackers has been in business since 2004. www.marysgonecrackers.com

Bluestone Sunshields is the premier provider of facial protection products. Founder and CEO, Jen Podany, worked as a licensed esthetician before launching Bluestone in 2018. She was inspired by her work alongside top dermatologists and physicians in Los Angeles and saw the need for something to provide privacy and protection for patients who had recently undergone treatments that left them sensitive to sunlight. As a result of the company’s work with top doctors, cosmetic laser manufacturers and skin care professional, Bluestone is founded on the mission to provide the best protection against the elements. www.bluestonesunshields.com

