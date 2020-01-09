2020 wedding floral trends

First comes love, then comes marriage, but first, flowers!

Dancing Daisies Floral shop in Farmington is a flower wonderland. The owner, Betsy Borden, wants people to put their floral choices at the beginning of their list not the end.

With engagement season right around the corner, make sure you book your florist in time. Borden mentioned that the Pantone Color of the Year is classic blue. She added that this color will influence fashion, flowers and graphic design in the coming year.

What else besides this color is trending in 2020? Borden said flower crowns, but if that’s not your style, floral headbands may be the way to go.

The bridesmaids can also incorporate flowers more into their look by wearing corsages, flower earrings or even a flower belt. These small details are what counts at weddings and Borden works with brides to make their day one to remember.

Interested brides can chat with Borden in person January 25 at Talia’s Event Center in Clearfield from noon-4:00pm. People who attend can enter to win a FREE bridal toss bouquet.

Visit her Instagram: @dancingdaisiesfloral or dancingdaisiesfloral.com for more information.

