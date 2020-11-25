2020 just got good! Our Deena Manzanares tells us she’s expecting and already has the baby name picked out

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Deena shares with us her special baby news and the exciting gender reveal. Plus, are you worried about cooking the perfect bird for Thanksgiving? Butterball to the rescue! Find out about the hotline that can talk you through even the trickiest of recipes.
- And we have help for your mashed potatoes, your gravy and your pie crusts this morning. Who knew that adding a little bit of vodka can make the pie crust even flakier?
- Finally, how many Americans are switching up their holiday plans because of the pandemic? Did you adjust yours? We have the new numbers coming in from a recent poll.
- And Deena shares the name she’s already picked out for her baby boy due in May of 2021 – This girl doesn’t mess around! We’ll tell you the sweet story behind the name she and her man Michael picked out for their upcoming bundle of joy. Hope you join us for a special second hour of GTU this morning!