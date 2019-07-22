2-year-old cat needs a home

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society joined us on the show with a very curious cat! Romba is a beautiful 2-year-old girl looking for a new owner to take her in. She is a sweet medium-haired Tabby with curious energy!
Romba will be the best friend you never knew you needed. She is available to adopt at Salt Lake County Animal Services, located at 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City. Head on down and take home your new best friend. For more information visit slco.org/animal-services/ or call (385) GOT-PETS.