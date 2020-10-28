Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Patrick Fitzgibbon stopped by to tell us all about his project, “2 Wheels Over the Wasatch”. It’s a new motorcycle-themed YouTube channel that details popular rides around Utah. After moving to this state eight years ago, this passion project has since turned into a thesis project for a graduate program at Weber State University.

Aiming to show viewers some of the most scenic views and fun motorcycle rides, 2 Wheels Over the Wasatch will bring viewers along for the ride as we take in some of the country’s most understated thrills. Also informative, this YouTube channel also gives useful advice to bikers in relation to these routes. If you’re a Utah lover, a lover of motorcycles, or the great outdoors, this is the thing for you!

www.2wheelsoverthewasatch.com social media: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

YouTube link: 2 Wheels Over The Wasatch