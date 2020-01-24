2 ways to stop worrying about things you can’t control

Live Now
Good Things Utah
Today on Good Things Utah, two of our teammates, Nicea and Reagan, were on location in Park City to kick off the first weekend of Sundance! They gave a sneak peek of what you can expect.

The coverage of our hacking, stalking and impersonations of our team continued today with Ali, now speaking out that she herself has been impacted and impersonated. Again, if you have been inappropriately contacted by any members of our team, please contact our executive producer at mlee@abc4.com so we can work to get to the bottom of this.

Ali shared two ways to stop worrying about things you can’t control. The first is to develop a balanced sense of control and the second is to focus on influencing people without trying to control them.

Speaking of hacking, Surae showed a hack that many travelers are doing when packing large novels. They’re cutting them in half! It’s making book lovers eyes twitch.

Then, Deena shared a few habits that are always making you tired. Watch the clip to get the list that’ll make you take a hard look at your life habits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

