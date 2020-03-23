2 versions of DIY hand sanitizer

If you’ve been to ANY store lately, you’ll know that the spot where hand sanitizer usually is, is bare.

That’s why Surae shared two DIY versions for us today, using ingredients you hopefully already have at home.

Gel Hand Sanitizer:

Here’s what you’ll need:

3/4 C Isopropyl alcohol (99%)

1/4 C Aloe vera gel

10 Drops tea tree oil

Surae said to keep your ratio 2:1.

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a bowl, ideally one with a pouring spout like a glass measuring container.

Mix with a spoon and then beat with a whisk to turn the sanitizer into a gel.

Pour the ingredients into an empty bottle for easy use, and label it ‘hand sanitizer.’

Surae explained that the aloe mixture gets the job done, but can leave your hands a bit sticky. So she also shared this spray sanitizer recipe that is less sticky and doesn’t dry your skin as much as the first recipe.

Spray Hand Sanitizer:

Ingredients:

12 oz Isopropyl alcohol

2 tsp Glycerol or glycerin

1 tsp Hydrogen peroxide

3 oz Distilled water

Spray bottle

Directions: