2 ingredients to make your own yeast

Can’t find yeast in grocery stores? You’re not alone. No problem. You can make your own.

Surae shows us a DIY yeast starter you can make with two ingredients. In 3 to 5 days you’ll have your yeast. Growing your own starter yeast is natural, less processed, less refined, cheap and fairly easy to do.

Grab an one quart loose fitting jar. Make sure it’s not air tight for the yeast to expand and oxygen to move in and out.

Ingredients:

2 tbs water (distilled or filtered water bc chlorine can kill the yeast growth)

3 tbs flour (any kind of flour will do)

**** water and flour need to be equal parts by weight ***

2 tbs water to 3 tbs flour is exact weight

pro-tip: instead of water use pineapple juice unsweetened to start but not for feeding

Directions

Pour the flour

Whisk water in

Cover loosely with lid set aside in room temp

Stir several times every 24 hours

Next day repeat process with flour and water (3-5 days)

Should notice the bubbles/air pockets, should smell sour

Can put in refrigerator to slow and feed it once a week

Amish Friendship Bread recipe in a bag:

.25 oz or 1 packet yeast

3 cups flour

3 cups sugar

3 cups milk

1/4 cup warm water

and mix and rest

To make it easier:

Write the daily directions below on a gallon-size Ziploc Bag.

Do not use metal containers or utensils. (Sourdough is acidic and can dissolve metal. Use ceramic, glass or plastic only.)

plastic only.)

It is normal for the batter to rise, bubble and ferment. If the bag has air in it, simply let the air out and seal the bag again.

bag again.

Store the starter at room temperature. Do not refrigerate.

Amish Friendship Bread Directions:

Day 1: Do nothing.

Day 2: Mash the bag.

Day 3: Mash the bag.

Day 4: Mash the bag.

Day 5: Mash the bag.

Day 6: Add 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, and 1 cup of milk. Mash the bag.

Day 7: Mash the bag.

Day 8: Mash the bag.

Day 9: Mash the bag.

Day 10: Pour the starter into a non-metal bowl. Add ½ cup flour, ½ cup sugar, and ½ cup milk.

Mix well and then measure out 4-5 separate starters of 1 cup each into gallon Ziploc bags.

Keep one bag for yourself and give 3 or 4 to friends along with a copy of this recipe.

If you can’t pass the recipe onto a friend on the 10th day, follow the directions above (Day 10 is equal to Day

1) and let your friend know what day you are on once you pass it.

Amish Friendship Bread Recipe

Preheat the oven to 325.

To the 1 cup of Amish Friendship Bread Starter, add the following