Courtney Starr, owner of children’s clothing brand, Edith & Rose, joined us on the show to share some adorable items. Inspired by 19th-century fashion and living, Edith & Rose values versatility, tradition, quality, and comfort.

The brand is about sustainability, natural fibers, comfort, versatility, and durability. They offer sizes from newborn to 5T but hope to expand up to 12 years old and eventually women’s clothing.

Website: www.edithandrose.com

Instagram: @edithandroseclothing

Twitter: @edithandrose