18 pound kitty The Flash needs a home

Dozens of kittens have just arrived to Best Friends Animal Society from their sanctuary in Kanab, and that means more to adopt, like this cutie called The Flash!
Despite his name, this cute cat weighs a whopping 18 and a half pounds! More to love, this 10 year old cat would do best in a home without dogs. One look in those purrrr-fect blue eyes, and you’ll be in love!
Contact Best Friends Animal Society at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet, and from there you can plan your socially distanced meet!