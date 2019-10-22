15 tips for a safe, happy, and worry-free Halloween

Help us keep kids safe on Halloween! Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to the National Safety Council.
In 2017, October ranked No. 2 nationally for motor vehicle deaths with 3,550 fatalities, said Marilyn Morris, a child safety specialist at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.
Use these Spot the Tot techniques to help prevent accidental back-overs or front-overs.
Here are 15 Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters:
- Consider backing your vehicle into the driveway during daylight hours so if you must drive Halloween night, you don’t have to back out. While this doesn’t eliminate risk – children also can be injured in accidental front-overs – it can help reduce it.
- If you drive on Halloween, be sure to walk all the way around the car before you get in to ensure children are not behind your vehicle.
- Roll down your car windows and listen for children.
- Turn off distractions, including your mobile phone and music, before pulling out of a driveway.
- Ask an adult to stay with children at the home while you exit a driveway.
- Use extra caution when driving right before sunset due to the sun’s glare on your windshield. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends cleaning your windshield before trick-or-treating time.
- Slow down. Kids in costume are hard to see after dark and may dart into the road unexpectedly.
- Be sure all passengers are properly restrained using the seat belt, booster seat or car seat appropriate for their age and weight. Buckle up after each stop, the NHTSA recommends.
- Provide play areas away from driveways, streets, parking lots, or unfenced yards by the street.
- When walking at night, wear light colors or reflectors.
- When crossing a street, stop at the curb and look left, right, and left again before crossing.
- Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
- Cross at least 10 feet in front of a school bus.
- Never run across the street. Children under 10 years old should not cross alone.
- Everyone should cross at corners using traffic signals or at marked crosswalks.
For more information, visit primarychildrens.org/safety.
