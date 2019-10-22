15 tips for a safe, happy, and worry-free Halloween

Help us keep kids safe on Halloween! Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to the National Safety Council.

In 2017, October ranked No. 2 nationally for motor vehicle deaths with 3,550 fatalities, said Marilyn Morris, a child safety specialist at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Use these Spot the Tot techniques to help prevent accidental back-overs or front-overs.

Here are 15 Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters:

Consider backing your vehicle into the driveway during daylight hours so if you must drive Halloween night, you don’t have to back out. While this doesn’t eliminate risk – children also can be injured in accidental front-overs – it can help reduce it. If you drive on Halloween, be sure to walk all the way around the car before you get in to ensure children are not behind your vehicle. Roll down your car windows and listen for children. Turn off distractions, including your mobile phone and music, before pulling out of a driveway. Ask an adult to stay with children at the home while you exit a driveway. Use extra caution when driving right before sunset due to the sun’s glare on your windshield. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends cleaning your windshield before trick-or-treating time. Slow down. Kids in costume are hard to see after dark and may dart into the road unexpectedly. Be sure all passengers are properly restrained using the seat belt, booster seat or car seat appropriate for their age and weight. Buckle up after each stop, the NHTSA recommends. Provide play areas away from driveways, streets, parking lots, or unfenced yards by the street. When walking at night, wear light colors or reflectors. When crossing a street, stop at the curb and look left, right, and left again before crossing. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them. Cross at least 10 feet in front of a school bus. Never run across the street. Children under 10 years old should not cross alone. Everyone should cross at corners using traffic signals or at marked crosswalks.

For more information, visit primarychildrens.org/safety.

