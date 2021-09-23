14 year old boy gives back after amputation of his leg

Travis, a 14-year-old neurofibromatosis Shriners patient, joins Surae and his mother on the show to share his story. The young boy suffered complications with a tumor in his leg and “made the hardest decision of his life” this last summer when he decided to amputate his leg.

The mother and son could not express how thankful they were to Shriners Hospital for all their support during his recovery. Travis shared what recovery has been like for him and shares that he is now confident using his new prosthetic leg.

Shriners Hospitals 2021 Virtual Walk for Love fundraiser ended Saturday at noon, but Travis set a goal of getting walk donors from every U.S. state and only has a dozen or so states to go! He is determined to raise funds for patients just like him.

Help join the cause and make a donation today! You can also get more information about Shriners Hospital’s annual Walk for Love on their website.