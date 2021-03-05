13 year old author Mary Ann Jensen is releasing book #3!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Author Mary Ann Jensen is 13 years old, and loves to write! She has been writing ever since she could hold a pencil. With two books published and a third on the way available for pre-order, Mary Ann is simply unstoppable!

“The Lost Mermaid” is the story of mer-princess Merlea, who was kidnapped by humans on the day she was born. For the past eleven years she has been living in a tank at the FantaSEA Research Facility. On her twelfth birthday, she makes a new friend named Cooper. Join Merlea and Cooper as they try to escape the evil Dr. Devon, explore the mermazing underwater Kingdom of Aquaria, and discover their love of frozen burritos!

The Lost Mermaid is available on Etsy here.

Mary Ann also shares the synopsis of another one of her incredible books, “Would You Rather?” I’m Megan Fischer and thought moving from San Francisco to Sundance Springs was going to be rough. A new house, starting middle school, and trying to make friends! I never imagined a sleepover and a game of “Would You Rather?” would change me…FOREVER! This book is the first of six books in Mary Ann’s “Sundance Springs Series.”

You can pre-order book two today!

Book One – Would You Rather? Is available on Etsy here!

Book Two – M.A.S.H. is available for pre-order here!

Mary Ann personalizes, and signs each and every book she sells, so when you are at the check-out, leave a name that she can personalize to!

Find Mary Ann online at her Etsy shop and on IG @booksbymaryann

We can’t wait to watch her career continue to unfold!