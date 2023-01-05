It’s the 12 month thrifting calendar challenge with Amy Rasmussen! At at time of year when everyone is excited to make goals and changes, why not include thrifting as a new hobby or skill? Join Amy for 12 months of fun challenges, and share what you’ve found!

Hop on her newly launched website to learn the ins and outs, and where and when to go. Amy teaches us how to spot a deal, what to do if you want to resell, or just enjoy a unique story. We also find out how to determine worth and interest.

Join the community Amy has built all year long! Online are full details and the calendar for you to download or screenshot. You’ll also get DIYs, recipes, travel thrifting and more!

IG: @missmaylife

Website: www.missamylife.com