SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)– Jamie Eskelson joined us in the kitchen to give us a seared salmon recipe, cooked with a seasoning perfect for any seafood. Not only does it taste good, but the nutrient-dense salmon will make you feel good too!

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Garlic Salt

2 Tbsp. Lemon Pepper

2 Tbsp. Dill

2 Tbsp. Smoked Paprika

4 Salmon Fillets

Cooking Spray or Olive Oil

Instructions:

Mix all seasonings and store in a lidded jar for later use Heat a skillet up over medium-high heat. Spray generously with cooking spray (or add a small amount of olive oil). Add your salmon to the skillet and allow it to cook for about 2 minutes, or until it begins to darken. Make sure not to let it burn. Flip the salmon over and add a bit of water (about 1-2 Tbsp.) to the pan. Cover the pan and allow the fish to cook through for about 4-5 minutes. Remove the lid and allow the salmon to darken. This should only take about 2 minutes. When the salmon flakes easily with a fork it’s done. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Website: jamiecooksitup.net

Instagram: @jamiecooksitup_

Facebook: Jamie Cooks It Up!