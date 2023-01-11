SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)– Jamie Eskelson joined us in the kitchen to give us a seared salmon recipe, cooked with a seasoning perfect for any seafood. Not only does it taste good, but the nutrient-dense salmon will make you feel good too!
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. Garlic Salt
- 2 Tbsp. Lemon Pepper
- 2 Tbsp. Dill
- 2 Tbsp. Smoked Paprika
- 4 Salmon Fillets
- Cooking Spray or Olive Oil
Instructions:
- Mix all seasonings and store in a lidded jar for later use
- Heat a skillet up over medium-high heat. Spray generously with cooking spray (or add a small amount of olive oil).
- Add your salmon to the skillet and allow it to cook for about 2 minutes, or until it begins to darken. Make sure not to let it burn.
- Flip the salmon over and add a bit of water (about 1-2 Tbsp.) to the pan.
- Cover the pan and allow the fish to cook through for about 4-5 minutes.
- Remove the lid and allow the salmon to darken. This should only take about 2 minutes.
- When the salmon flakes easily with a fork it’s done.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!
Website: jamiecooksitup.net
Instagram: @jamiecooksitup_
Facebook: Jamie Cooks It Up!