DRAPER, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Tourinos Feine Gebackstangen (Tour-eenos Fine-Ah Geh-back-stan-gehn) – A German cracker – light and deliciously fine butter cracker sticks with tangy cheese. With the convenient re-sealable pack they now stay deliciously crispy for even longer. We have the Gouda and Sea Salt with Pepper varieties here today. So yummy – especially with Herkimer Cheese Pretzel Dip (Cheddar-Mustard flavor).
Shop Pirate O’s online at Pirate-Os.com.
Visit Pirate O’s in Person:
11901 South 700 East
Draper UT 84020
801-572-0956
Sponsored by Pirate O’s Market.