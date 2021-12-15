12 Days of Christmas Connection Challenge for your kiddos

Amidst the crazy snowstorm, Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld, made it on set today and she is sharing ways you can connect with your kids this Christmas. Sometimes during the hustle and bustle of the season, it can be easy to forget that the most important gift you can give is your time. Alisa has the perfect activity to do just that.

She has created a “12 Days of Christmas Connection Challenge” that helps create meaningful moments with your children. The goal is to spend 10 minutes with one of your children every day this holiday season. Each activity is listed on a card that you can download for free from her Instagram. It doesn’t take any prep or purchasing. Most of the activities are things you are likely doing anyway, but now you can make it meaningful.

Family time and group time are wonderful but Alisa shares that they do not replace the power of one-on-one time. This is when children can build emotional connections, feel seen and heard, and valued.

Alisa suggested several ways you can incorporate this into your time with your children. You can place the card in an advent calendar or lay them all out and have your children choose one to do that day. An example of one of the activities is taking selfies. Throw on a funny filter and laugh with your kids. They will love it!

We understand that as parents, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. Alisa mentions that time together should be fun. It should not feel like another task to add to an overwhelming list of parenting tasks. It takes a bit of a mindset shift. Find small moments and make the most of them, she says.

Alisa shares these three tips:

Name it. Helps it stand out. Announce it. Draws awareness to the attention. Include verbal and nonverbal connection.

It has been a hard couple of years for everyone, including our children and parents create a safe place for them. Alisa says not to feel like you need to catch up, just start today. Find her on Instagram @10minutestogether and download the “12 Days of Christmas Connection Challenge” for free today.