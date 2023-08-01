Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – We are going on a trip as the 11th Annual Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month prepares to bring culture and fun to Salt Lake City. Jakey Siolo, a Member of the Organizing Committee, and Sonny Saumani, from Big Sons Barbecue, joined us today to get us in the island spirit!

This is a family-friendly and free event that is building a cultural legacy. Pacific Island cultural stations will be set up to help individuals learn the differences and similarities of the Pacific Islanders. You will receive a passport stamp with each station you “travel” to. If you make it to every one of the stations, you win a Kalani Tonga-designed backpack with school supplies!

Be sure to join in on the fun and visit the festive event, where you can expect to find; Pacific Island Traditional food booths, arts, and craft booths, health, and community resource vendors, a performing arts stage, and finish it all with a firework show presented to you by Kearns City! Get an inside look at what these traditions look like by clicking here.

This event is a place to celebrate and learn from one another as you find commonalities between each other. The event will occur this Saturday, August 5th, from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Lodestone Park in Kearns, UT. Visit www.pik2ar.org/upihm to see more on this exciting event, and follow them on Facebook @utpihm.