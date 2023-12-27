BOUNTIFUL, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The newest season of KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP is set to premiere on Food Network on Monday, January 1st and Utah local, Henry Muranaka, is a competitor. He joined us live on set to share all about his experience.

The show puts twelve young bakers to the test to create the latest dessert trends and most popular sweets in difficult challenges with a school twist. From picture day portrait cakes to blondies that celebrate the most popular recess game, hopscotch, and to cafeteria lunch dessert imposters, they must showcase their baking knowledge by making the most delicious and visually-stunning treats imaginable. Only one incredible young baker will become head of the class and graduate with a $25,000 grand prize, a spot in Food Network Magazine, and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

On Monday, February 26th it’s the final two episodes of the competition. At 8pm ET/PT , Valerie and Duff challenge the four remaining kid contestants to see who has the most school spirit with a tie-dye doughnuts and ice cream competition. Three bakers earn spots in the grand finale at 9pm ET/PT , where they face the toughest challenge yet to make a championship-worthy volcano cake for the school science fair. Not only do the cakes need to look realistic, but they must erupt too! One baker with the best all-around volcano cake will win the grand prize and title of Kids Baking Champion.

Stay tuned to see how Henry does. Fans can find highlights at FoodNetwork.com/KidsBakingChampionship. Plus, follow all the action on social media using #KidsBakingChampionship.