GOOD THINGS UTAH – 11-year-old Leo Chun from Utah County began his pickleball career at the ripe old age of 8. His tennis coach is a pickleball pro and introduced Leo to the game. He spent a lot of time playing at an indoor facility called Club Pickleball USA in Orem, UT. Leo is sponsored by Franklin Sporting Goods company and is the youngest person to win a gold medal at the US Open in Florida. Leo just returned from England, where he won a silver medal in men’s singles 34 and under division.

Leo played against NFL star Larry Fitzgerald and Olympic Swimmer Michael Phelps and won. The hosts had fun talking with Leo.